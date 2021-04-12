Advertisement

Barton County to host drive-thru vaccine clinic Wednesday

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP Images)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Those in Barton County who received their first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine dose on or before March 21 can receive their second dose and those wanting to get their first dose can do so Wednesday.

The county health department will host a drive-through vaccination clinic Wednesday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Brit Spaugh Park.

The county has doses of the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Those who received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine are automatically on the list to receive their second dose at this event.

You can complete the vaccine consent form at bartoncounty.org.

