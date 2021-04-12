Britt Reid faces DWI charge in crash that critically injured 5-year-old girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Prosecutor’s Office in Jackson County, Missouri, announced Monday that a criminal charge of driving while intoxicated and causing the vehicular crash near Arrowhead Stadium, severely injuring a 5-year-old girl, was filed against former Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid.

According to the filed court records, Reid was driving on Feb. 4, 2021, near Interstate 435 and Stadium Drive in Kansas City while under the influence of alcohol and acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed, failing to be aware of a disabled vehicle, striking it and causing physical injury to a child in that vehicle, age 5. A police investigation of the crash determined that Reid was driving a truck that was traveling nearly 84 mph just 1.9 seconds before the crash. A test of his blood serum after the crash showed his blood alcohol concentration to be at .113. The 5-year-old injured in the crash, according to medical records, suffered severe traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas.

Recent changes in the DWI statutes by the Missouri Legislature limit the number of charges that the prosecutor’s office could pursue, given the evidence in the case, said Jackson County Prosecutor Baker. But Baker said her office will vigorously pursue these charges and Reid is not receiving any favorable treatment from Kansas City police or the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. Baker noted she recently communicated with the child victim’s family, through their attorney.

Reid will be surrendering today with his attorney and will be booked. The Prosecutor’s Office requested a $100,000/10 percent bond and requested that the defendant be placed on GPS and alcohol monitoring.

