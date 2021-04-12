Cooler temps take over and rain chances return by the end of the week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’ll stay mild over the next few days, but much cooler weather is on the way with chances for rain later in the week.

Tonight, it will be chilly with lows in the 30s. We will have a partly cloudy sky.

Tomorrow, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky and highs will reach the lower 60s in the afternoon. The wind will get up to about 15 mph.

Northwestern Kansas will have the chance for isolated showers or flurries late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will end by lunchtime on Wednesday, leaving little to no impact.

The rest of the state will stay dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky through Wednesday. Highs will stay cool for mid-April, only reach the upper 50s lower 60s.

By Thursday evening, scattered showers will move into western Kansas. These will expand to cover the whole state by Friday morning. Off and on showers will be possible into Friday evening, ending overnight. Storm chances aren’t likely with this system, just rain.

It will get a lot cooler on Friday with all of the showers. Highs will drop into the upper 40s. We’ll gradually get warmer throughout the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. High: 61.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW/N 5-10. Low: 40.

Wed: High: 60 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 58 Low: 39 Turning cloudy; overnight showers.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 44 Rain likely.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 39 Cloudy early, then mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 59 Low: 35 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 70 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.