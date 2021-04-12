Hutchinson CC head basketball coach to leave after NJCAA Tournament

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson Community College’s men’s basketball head Coach Steve Eck will leave the program after the NJCAA Tournament.

Eck is the college’s all-time winningest coach.

Eck’s final team at Hutchinson earned the program’s 37th Jayhawk Conference championship and its 22nd all-time appearance in the NJCAA Tournament.

Eck was hired in 2009.

