Hutchinson CC head basketball coach to leave after NJCAA Tournament

Courtesy of Hutchinson Community College
Courtesy of Hutchinson Community College(Hutchinson Community College)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson Community College’s men’s basketball head Coach Steve Eck will leave the program after the NJCAA Tournament.

Eck is the college’s all-time winningest coach.

Eck’s final team at Hutchinson earned the program’s 37th Jayhawk Conference championship and its 22nd all-time appearance in the NJCAA Tournament.

Eck was hired in 2009.

