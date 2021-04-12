Man dies following crash with semi near Garden City

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 22-year-old man has died outside of Garden City in a crash involving a semi Sunday morning, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 4 a.m., the man, Cleff Andre of Holcomb, crossed the center line on U50 about 16 miles east of Garden City and struck a semi going the opposite direction.

Andre was taken to a hospital where he later died. According to the KHP crash log, Andre was not wearing a seatbelt.

The semi driver was not hurt in the accident.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.