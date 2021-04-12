Advertisement

Man dies following crash with semi near Garden City

(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 22-year-old man has died outside of Garden City in a crash involving a semi Sunday morning, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 4 a.m., the man, Cleff Andre of Holcomb, crossed the center line on U50 about 16 miles east of Garden City and struck a semi going the opposite direction.

Andre was taken to a hospital where he later died. According to the KHP crash log, Andre was not wearing a seatbelt.

The semi driver was not hurt in the accident.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police called to early-morning shooting in E. Wichita.
1 killed, 3 hurt in early-morning shooting at Airbnb
ZOEY KOCH, Missing 14-year-old. Runaway 9:30 pm April 10
Wichita Police asking for help locating 14-year-old
Thousands of fans turn out to watch Wichita State in Riverfront debut
Thousands of fans turn out to watch Wichita State in Riverfront debut
Suspect in latest Hutchinson homicide, April 11
Hutchinson Police asking public for help finding suspect in latest homicide
Farmland in Graham County, Kansas
30 by 30 plan raises concerns from some Kansas farmers

Latest News

Warren theatres to reopen in coming months
McConnell Airmen sent to aid in COVID-19 vaccination efforts
Remains of Father Emil Kapaun identified.
Wichita Diocese announce remains of Fr. Emil Kapaun coming home
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Barton County to host drive-thru vaccine clinic Wednesday