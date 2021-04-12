McConnell Airmen sent to aid in COVID-19 vaccination efforts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Airmen out of McConnell Air Force Base were deployed to Minnesota where they will assist a COVID-19 community vaccination center.

The deployment was requested by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The airbase sent 25 men to assist the approximately 4,200 medical and support personnel nationwide from other military groups, according to a release.

