Advertisement

McConnell Airmen sent to aid in COVID-19 vaccination efforts

(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Airmen out of McConnell Air Force Base were deployed to Minnesota where they will assist a COVID-19 community vaccination center.

The deployment was requested by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The airbase sent 25 men to assist the approximately 4,200 medical and support personnel nationwide from other military groups, according to a release.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police called to early-morning shooting in E. Wichita.
1 killed, 3 hurt in early-morning shooting at Airbnb
ZOEY KOCH, Missing 14-year-old. Runaway 9:30 pm April 10
Wichita Police asking for help locating 14-year-old
Thousands of fans turn out to watch Wichita State in Riverfront debut
Thousands of fans turn out to watch Wichita State in Riverfront debut
Suspect in latest Hutchinson homicide, April 11
Hutchinson Police asking public for help finding suspect in latest homicide
Farmland in Graham County, Kansas
30 by 30 plan raises concerns from some Kansas farmers

Latest News

Warren theatres to reopen in coming months
Man dies following crash with semi near Garden City
Remains of Father Emil Kapaun identified.
Wichita Diocese announce remains of Fr. Emil Kapaun coming home
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Barton County to host drive-thru vaccine clinic Wednesday