NCAA issues statement on transgender athletes, future tournaments

The board said it “firmly and unequivocally supports the opportunity for transgender student-athletes to compete in college sports” and is “grounded in our values of inclusion and fair competition.”

The NCAA said its policy “requires testosterone suppression treatment for transgender women to compete in women’s sports” and “embraces the evolving science on this issue and is anchored in participation policies of both the International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.”

The statement comes as a number of states, including Kansas, have passed bills forcing transgender athletes to play on teams associated with the gender they were born rather than what they identify with. The Kansas legislature, on Friday, passed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act banning transgender athletes from playing on women’s teams from kindergarten to college.

Supporters of the Kansas bill said it protects girls and women. Opponents said it could have a negative impact on children and possibly the economy, in particular future NCAA tournaments and other large events.

The NCAA said when it comes to tournaments, its policy ”directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected.”

