Tips to keeping up with vaccination card, why you should keep it handy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you got the COVID-19 vaccine, you most likely received a vaccine card to show your vaccine history. Health officials are urging you to hold onto this card, because you may need it in the future.

Currently, no businesses in Kansas require vaccine cards, but in the future, you may need them for travel, sporting events or concerts. So, what happens if you lose it?

The Sedgwick County Vaccine Clinic says it is seeing more Kansans request a second vaccine card after losing the original. If you’re known to lose things, we have some tips for you.

Health Director Adrienne Byrne says it’s important to keep your vaccine card in a safe location as it has identifiable information like your birth date and name. If you lose your card, you can contact the health department or email them to request a replacement card.

“We reinforce and stress the importance of keeping these cards, because you may need them for travel in the near future,” said Byrne.

Other tips include taking a photo of the front and back of the card to keep a digital copy on you and keeping your original at home. You can also send a copy to your doctor - because you may need the paper trail in the future.

For those wanted to make sure their vaccine card is neither lost nor destroyed, Office Depot and Office Max are offering to laminate your vaccine card for free until July 25. Just bring a copy of a coupon with your card to get the free lamination.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.