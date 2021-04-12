Advertisement

Week of April 12: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY
JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Procurement Counselor | Wichita State University | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11442200 | Multiple additional positions available on KansasWorks.com including Admin. Assistant, Residence Life Coordinator, Facilities Engineer, Groundkeeper, Audio Visual Engineer, Academic Advisor, Assistant Professors, NIAR Aircraft Technician, Adjunct Faculty

TUESDAY: Commercial Lines Customer Service Rep | The Insurance Guys | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11438385 | Also available on KansasWorks.com is a Customer Service Rep position

WEDNESDAY: Aviation Development Planner | Globe Engineering Co. Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11442318 | Also available on KansasWorks.com are Bending Machine Operator, Tool Builder, and Aircraft Assembly Mechanic positions

THURSDAY: Licensed Practical Nurse | Reeds Cove Health and Rehabilitation Center | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11449542 | Also available on KansasWorks.com are Unit Manager, RN, Housekeeper, Cook, CMA, Certified Nursing Aide and Contracted Licensed Beautician positions

FRIDAY: Financial Planning and Analysis (FPA) Manager | The Arnold Group | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11442164 | Also available on KansasWorks.com are other direct hire positions such as IT Manager, Groundskeeper and Maintenance Technician as well as multiple temp-to-hire positions such as Front Desk Coordinator, Customer Service Rep, Benefits Specialist, Warehouse, Assembly and Production positions

