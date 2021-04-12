Advertisement

Wichita Diocese announce remains of Fr. Emil Kapaun coming home

Remains of Father Emil Kapaun identified.
Remains of Father Emil Kapaun identified.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Diocese announced the placement of the remains recently identified to be Father Emil Kapaun, a former priest of the Diocese of Wichita and an army chaplain during World War II and the Korean War, inside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

His remains were discovered just last month, nearly 70 years after his death.

Father Kapaun was a prisoner of war in Korea in 1951. During that time, he continued to minister to other soldiers until his death in May of that year.

In 1993, Father Kapaun was declared a Servant of God, the first step toward sainthood.

If he is recognized as a saint in the future, his remains will be relocated inside a dedicated shrine to commemorate his legacy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police called to early-morning shooting in E. Wichita.
1 killed, 3 hurt in early-morning shooting at Airbnb
ZOEY KOCH, Missing 14-year-old. Runaway 9:30 pm April 10
Wichita Police asking for help locating 14-year-old
Thousands of fans turn out to watch Wichita State in Riverfront debut
Thousands of fans turn out to watch Wichita State in Riverfront debut
Suspect in latest Hutchinson homicide, April 11
Hutchinson Police asking public for help finding suspect in latest homicide
Farmland in Graham County, Kansas
30 by 30 plan raises concerns from some Kansas farmers

Latest News

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Barton County to host drive-thru vaccine clinic Wednesday
Partnership between county and local churches brings vaccine distribution to underserved...
Partnership between county, local churches brings vaccine distribution to underserved communities
Partnership between county and local churches brings vaccine distribution to underserved...
Partnership between county and local churches brings vaccine distribution to underserved communities
Xavier Bell reflects on freshman season at Drexel
Xavier Bell reflects on freshman season at Drexel