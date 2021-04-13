Advertisement

Bryce Thompson to Enter Transfer Portal

University of Kansas Jayhawks(University of Kansas)
By KU Release
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KU release) - Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self announced Tuesday that freshman guard Bryce Thompson has entered the transfer portal.

”After talking to his family, Bryce let us that he was going to enter the transfer portal,” Self said. “I know Bryce had a tough freshman season with injuries but I enjoyed coaching him this year through the ups and downs. We wish nothing but the best for the entire Thompson family moving forward.”

Hampered by injuries which made him miss 10 games in the 2020-21 season, Thompson started four of his 20 games played, including KU’s final three games of the year. The Tulsa native averaged 4.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists his freshman season. He scored a career-high 12 points in the season opener versus Gonzaga (11.26.20) and had two 11-point outings against Washburn (12.3.20) and at Texas (2.23.21).

