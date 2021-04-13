Advertisement

Butler County opens Moderna vaccine clinic to any Kansan

A health worker holds up a bottle of a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be administered...
A health worker holds up a bottle of a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to over eighty-year-olds, at a vaccine center in Rome's Auditorium, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Moderna is one of the three vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency for use in the 27-nation bloc, the other two are Pfizer-BioNtech and AstraZeneca. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)(Andrew Medichini | AP Photo)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Health Department is opening up its vaccination clinic to anyone who lives in Kansas.

The health department said due to low demand, it is offering its supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to anyone in the state.

You no longer need to live or work in Butler County to receive the Moderna vaccine from Butler County Health Department.

Butler County Vaccination COVID-19 Clinic

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police called to early-morning shooting in E. Wichita.
1 killed, 3 hurt in early-morning shooting at Airbnb
Statewide Silver Alert for Kenneth Gatlin, reported missing from Pratt.
Statewide Silver Alert canceled, Pratt man found deceased
WPD: Missing teen found safe
Incident at Austin-East High School
Knoxville officer shot, student dead after officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Suspect in latest Hutchinson homicide, April 11
Hutchinson Police asking public for help finding suspect in latest homicide

Latest News

Bureau representatives say investigators are beginning to see fake cards being bought and sold...
Tips to keeping up with vaccine card, why you should keep it handy
Before making a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, see if COVID-19 vaccination is recommended...
CDC: What to expect at your COVID-19 vaccination appointment
By the end of the week, half of all U.S. adults will be vaccinated for coronavirus.
Half of US adults to be vaccinated by end of week
Coronavirus in Kansas
1 in 3 Kansans vaccinated for COVID-19