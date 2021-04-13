Butler County opens Moderna vaccine clinic to any Kansan

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Health Department is opening up its vaccination clinic to anyone who lives in Kansas.

The health department said due to low demand, it is offering its supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to anyone in the state.

You no longer need to live or work in Butler County to receive the Moderna vaccine from Butler County Health Department.

