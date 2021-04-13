CDC report: Nebraskan among 6 with potential Johnson & Johnson vaccine clotting complication

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the six cases being examined in relation to the blood clot reports that halted the distribution of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday is a Nebraska woman, according to a CDC report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday they were investigating unusual clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48; there was one death and all remained under investigation.

According to a CDC report from April 2, the Nebraskan among the six is a 48-year-old woman who was vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson Lot No. 1805020 on March 9 and is now “currently hospitalized with profound bleeding and clotting, suspect dysfibrinogenemia, otherwise healthy without history of dysfibrinogenmeia.”

Dysfibrinogenemia is described by the National Institutes of Health as a clotting disorder caused by an abnormal form of a liver protein, called fibrinogen, that helps control bleeding.

The CDC report, via the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System known as VAERS, lists the woman’s condition as “serious” and “life-threatening.”

A statement from the Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services said it, the Douglas County Health Department, and Nebraska Medicine had consulted with the CDC and FDA about the case on April 8.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

Federally run mass vaccination sites paused the use of the J&J shot Tuesday morning, as did DHHS, DCHD, and other local health departments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

