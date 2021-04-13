Former Wichita police officer sentenced for child sex crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former Wichita police officer will head to prison after pleading no contest to child sex crimes.

Alexis Robinson, 58 of Wichita, was charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child. Tuesday afternoon, Judge David Kaufman sentenced him to 60 months in prison.

Robinson will first complete his prison sentence in Colorado before being returned to Kansas to serve his time here. In Colorado, he has seven to eight years remaining on his prison term. He is scheduled to go before the parole board in Colorado next month.

Robinson also worked as a security supervisor for Wichita Public Schools and volunteered with the Boys and Girls Club.

