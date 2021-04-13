Advertisement

Inmate battling terminal cancer freed from Kansas prison

Christopher McIntyre, 47, an inmate with terminal cancer was freed from a Kansas prison after...
Christopher McIntyre, 47, an inmate with terminal cancer was freed from a Kansas prison after officials agreed his medical condition is so severe he is not a danger to public safety.(Kansas Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Kan. (AP) — A 47-year-old man with terminal cancer was freed from a Kansas prison after officials agreed his medical condition is so severe he is not a danger to public safety.

Christopher McIntyre, who was serving time for aggravated burglary, was released Monday from the Lansing Correctional Facility in Leavenworth County into the care of relatives, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas.

“We have prayed for this day since he was sentenced and we sent up more prayers after learning how sick he was,” McIntyre’s sister, Alesia, said in a statement. She said her family was grateful to the Department of Corrections for “this measure of mercy.”

The Kansas City Star reported McIntyre is among 105 clients for which the ACLU requested clemency from Gov. Laura Kelly. The Kansas Department of Corrections granted his application under a process that allows early release for inmates who have grave health conditions.

ACLU attorneys have sought such releases for 18 clients, but McIntyre is the only one to have been freed under that process.

McIntyre was originally scheduled to be released in 2024. His attorneys have said he could die before then. McIntyre said in his clemency application that he has cancer masses in numerous parts of his body.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

