Kansas counties pausing use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Counties across Kansas are pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The pause comes after the U.S. recommended a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced they were putting a pause to its use as well.
Below are counties that have announced they will pause use of the J&J vaccine.
City-Cowley County Health Department
Reno County
