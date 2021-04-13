Kansas counties pausing use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Counties across Kansas are pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The pause comes after the U.S. recommended a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced they were putting a pause to its use as well.

Below are counties that have announced they will pause use of the J&J vaccine.

City-Cowley County Health Department

Sedgwick County

Barton County

Reno County

