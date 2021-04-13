Advertisement

Kansas counties pausing use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVIDE-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVIDE-19 vaccine(WRDW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Counties across Kansas are pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The pause comes after the U.S. recommended a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced they were putting a pause to its use as well.

Below are counties that have announced they will pause use of the J&J vaccine.

City-Cowley County Health Department

Sedgwick County

Barton County

Reno County

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statewide Silver Alert for Kenneth Gatlin, reported missing from Pratt.
Statewide Silver Alert canceled, Pratt man found deceased
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid faces DWI charge in crash that critically injured 5-year-old girl
NCAA
NCAA issues statement on transgender athletes, future tournaments
WPD: Missing teen found safe

Latest News

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
KDHE pausing use of Johnson&Johnson vaccine
Wichita Fire crews worked to put out a house fire in south Wichita Tuesday morning.
Wichita Fire crews extinguish south Wichita house fire
The 2020-21 school year was supposed to be Peyton Cole's first year in the classroom. Instead,...
Wichita teacher spends first year recovering from effects of COVID-19
Peyton Cole
Teacher educating others about long haul COVID