Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center trains officers for high stress situations

By Carolina Loera
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Hutchinson trains about 380 students every year from all across the state.

Basic training administrator Jeff Ostlund said to help students deal with high-stress situations, they are put through simulator training. During the training, they are given different scenarios and weapons they have to choose to use based on the event they face.

“We teach officers that their decisions need to be reasonable,” said Ostlund. “That it’s reasonable based upon the law, based upon ethics and the things that they know at the time force has to be used.

He said not only are officers trained to use a weapon but how to use other techniques that don’t involve the use of force.

“I would say that includes your ability to communicate, and your ability to talk and deescalate people up to using a firearm,” said Ostlund. “We teach them each individual skillset, and then later add how to choose which one is appropriate at the right time.”

Ostlund said by the time an officer gets to the job, they will have gone through 14 weeks of training, which amounts to 560 hours of training total.

