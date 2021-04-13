Kapaun Mt. Carmel hires new boys basketball head coach

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School announced Tuesday that it had hired Steve Eck as its new head boys basketball coach for the 2021-2022 school year. A two-time National Junior College Athletic Association National Champion coach, Eck was most recently the head coach of the Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons Men’s Basketball program.

“We are delighted that Coach Eck, with his amazing experience and record, has agreed to join Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School. In addition to the legacy of excellence that Coach Eck brings to our boys basketball program, we are excited about his role in the advancement of our mission to be dedicated to the education and formation of the total person in the image of Jesus Christ,” said KMC President, Rob Knapp.

Eck has held several head coaching positions in the high school and college ranks. While at Wichita South High School, from 1986 to 1996, his teams won 10 consecutive City League Championships and six Class 6A Kansas State High School Activities Association State Championships.

At the collegiate level, Eck coached two teams to the National Junior College Athletic Association National Championship (Redlands Community College in 2001, and Hutchinson Community College in 2017), and has been runner-up two other times. Eck’s record at the college level is an impressive 648-128, while his lifetime record as a head coach is 977-162, an 86 percent winning average.

“We could not be more excited about this hire,” said Chris Bloomer, KMC Principal. “Coach Eck’s success as a basketball coach, paired with his ability to develop outstanding young men, will undoubtedly raise the bar for the individuals at KMC with whom he has contact.”

Eck added, “I look forward to coaching Kapaun Mt. Carmel’s excellent basketball program. I consider myself blessed to have had the opportunities that God has given me to coach outstanding young men in the sport I love. To do so, at a Catholic school named after a man of such heroic virtue as Fr. Emil Kapaun, is an honor for me.”

