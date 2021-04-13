KDHE pausing use of Johnson&Johnson vaccine
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is putting a pause to the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the state.
The pause comes after the U.S. recommended a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
Six out of 6.8 million people who have received the J&J vaccine have experience rare blood clots.
There were no reports of clots from Kansas, Secretary Lee Norman said.
