Newton school district gets nearly $200K gas bill

Newton High School, in Newton, Kansas.
Newton High School, in Newton, Kansas.(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Newton school district reports receiving a gas bill that approached $200,000, more than six times larger than what it usually sees. The district said an attorney representing Kansas school districts is investigating possible price gouging after February’s cold snap and that district leaders have been advised not to pay the bill in its entirety until that investigation concludes.

The $189,000 bill includes $159,000 from Newton and $30,000 from Walton, home to the Walton Rural Life Center charter elementary school in Newton’s district.

The Kansas Joint Utilities Management Program, (KJUMP), through the Kansas Association of School Boards, is doing the investigation into possible price gouging. The Newton school district said KJUMP’s attorney is representing several school districts experiencing the same problem with skyrocketed gas bills. Last month, it was also a widely-spread problem among residents in several communities across the state.

