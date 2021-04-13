Rain chances return Thursday and Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain chances will return to the state over the next few days.

Tonight, a light rain/snow mix will be possible in northwestern Kansas, leaving little to no impact. Lows will drop into the upper 20s in the northwest, the mid to upper 30s for southwestern and north central Kansas, and the upper 30s to lower 40s for south central Kansas.

Tomorrow, we’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky with our highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s in the west. For central Kansas, highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The chance for rain will move into western Kansas Thursday afternoon. Showers will move into central Kansas Thursday evening. Rain will continue, off and on, throughout the day on Friday.

A rain/snow mix will turn into snow in the northwest on Thursday and we’ll keep the chance for snow in the forecast for that area on Friday while the rest of the state is getting rain.

Highs will get cooler over the next few days, dropping into the upper 40s by the end of the work week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. High: 60.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-15. Low: 41.

Thu: High: 58 Turning cloudy; evening/night showers.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 44 Rain likely.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 39 Cloudy; breezy.

Sun: High: 59 Low: 35 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 68 Low: 38 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 58 Low: 43 Becoming partly cloudy.

