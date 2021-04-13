Sedgwick County first responders work together on hazardous material training

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - First responders in Sedgwick County came together Tuesday for a training day. The Local Emergency Planning Committee from Sedgwick County conducted the hazardous materials training.

Derby High School students and a local business joined first responders from Wichita and Sedgwick County for the exercise. The training simulated a trailer filled with hazardous chemicals, along with a separate simulation involving a bus accident with mass causalities.

Organizers said they were looking for responses and reactions. They were also observing off-site situations like what local hospitals could take on. Ann Houck from Sedgwick County said she was satisfied with how the exercise turned out.

”This was probably the best exercise I have seen happen for us from a community because we have all players involved. When you look at any kind of incident, Kansas is known for our tornadoes one minute, sunshine next minute, freezing one minute. So we look if a mass incident happened who would come to the table and can they all work together collaboratively,” said Houck.

Houck said they will not know the results of the training until their controllers and evaluators look over the data. Then, they will know what they need to work on and prepare.

