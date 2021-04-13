Advertisement

Sedgwick County first responders work together on hazardous material training

First responders in Sedgwick County came together Tuesday for a training day.
First responders in Sedgwick County came together Tuesday for a training day.(KWCH)
By Amy Lanski
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - First responders in Sedgwick County came together Tuesday for a training day. The Local Emergency Planning Committee from Sedgwick County conducted the hazardous materials training.

Derby High School students and a local business joined first responders from Wichita and Sedgwick County for the exercise. The training simulated a trailer filled with hazardous chemicals, along with a separate simulation involving a bus accident with mass causalities.

Organizers said they were looking for responses and reactions. They were also observing off-site situations like what local hospitals could take on. Ann Houck from Sedgwick County said she was satisfied with how the exercise turned out.

”This was probably the best exercise I have seen happen for us from a community because we have all players involved. When you look at any kind of incident, Kansas is known for our tornadoes one minute, sunshine next minute, freezing one minute. So we look if a mass incident happened who would come to the table and can they all work together collaboratively,” said Houck.

Houck said they will not know the results of the training until their controllers and evaluators look over the data. Then, they will know what they need to work on and prepare.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statewide Silver Alert for Kenneth Gatlin, reported missing from Pratt.
Statewide Silver Alert canceled, Pratt man found deceased
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
The 2020-21 school year was supposed to be Peyton Cole's first year in the classroom. Instead,...
Wichita teacher spends first year recovering from effects of COVID-19
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid faces DWI charge in crash that critically injured 5-year-old girl
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive

Latest News

WPD ATF award
WPD receives awards from ATF
A Sedgwick County judge sentenced a former Wichita police officer on Tuesday (4/13/21) who pled...
Former Wichita police officer sentenced for child sex crimes
Johnson and Johnson vaccine on hold
Doctors explain cause of J&J vaccine stoppage, tout overall vaccine safety
J&J shots paused today
Sedgwick County, other KS counties pause J&J vaccine