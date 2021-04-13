Sedgwick County hosts town hall on COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is holding a town hall meeting Tuesday evening to help dispel myths and relay accurate information surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Myths and Facts: COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall will take place in English and Spanish. It will feature a panel of trusted sources, including:

Pancho Bustos – Principle, Marshall Middle School

Denis Romero – Evergreen / Salud + Bienestar

Officer Paul Cruz – Wichita Police Department

Lee Polo Wong Medina – Deputy Director, Mexican Consulate of Kansas City, Consulado De Carrera De Mexico En Kansas City

Father James Weldon, Pastor, St. Patrick Catholic Church

Sylvia L. Orozco, MD, Internal Medicine, University of Kansas School of Medicine

The event is from 6-7:30 p.m. in the gym of Wichita North High School located at 1427 N. Rochester Street.

