Sedgwick County hosts town hall on COVID-19 vaccine

By the end of the week, half of all U.S. adults will be vaccinated for coronavirus.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is holding a town hall meeting Tuesday evening to help dispel myths and relay accurate information surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Myths and Facts: COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall will take place in English and Spanish. It will feature a panel of trusted sources, including:

  • Pancho Bustos – Principle, Marshall Middle School
  • Denis Romero – Evergreen / Salud + Bienestar
  • Officer Paul Cruz – Wichita Police Department
  • Lee Polo Wong Medina – Deputy Director, Mexican Consulate of Kansas City, Consulado De Carrera De Mexico En Kansas City
  • Father James Weldon, Pastor, St. Patrick Catholic Church
  • Sylvia L. Orozco, MD, Internal Medicine, University of Kansas School of Medicine

The event is from 6-7:30 p.m. in the gym of Wichita North High School located at 1427 N. Rochester Street.

