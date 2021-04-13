Sedgwick County hosts town hall on COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is holding a town hall meeting Tuesday evening to help dispel myths and relay accurate information surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Myths and Facts: COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall will take place in English and Spanish. It will feature a panel of trusted sources, including:
- Pancho Bustos – Principle, Marshall Middle School
- Denis Romero – Evergreen / Salud + Bienestar
- Officer Paul Cruz – Wichita Police Department
- Lee Polo Wong Medina – Deputy Director, Mexican Consulate of Kansas City, Consulado De Carrera De Mexico En Kansas City
- Father James Weldon, Pastor, St. Patrick Catholic Church
- Sylvia L. Orozco, MD, Internal Medicine, University of Kansas School of Medicine
The event is from 6-7:30 p.m. in the gym of Wichita North High School located at 1427 N. Rochester Street.
