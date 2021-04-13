Shockers Crack USA Today/NFCA Top 25 for First Time in Program History

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Release) - Wichita State softball’s record-breaking season continued Tuesday when it entered the USA Today/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll for the first time in school history.

The Shockers debuted at No. 25, receiving 61 votes. Wichita State was the first team out last week when it received 19 votes.Wichita State is off to its best start in program history at 28-5 and 11-1 in the American Athletic Conference. The Shockers are currently riding a nine-game win streak - a season best - and travels to No. 23 UCF this weekend for a pivotal series in the race for the conference championship.

Wichita State has a two-game lead on third place UCF, but the Shockers have the toughest portion of their schedule still ahead.According to the American Athletic Conference, this weekend’s series between Wichita State and UCF will be the first AAC series to feature two league teams ranked in the Top 25.Wichita State is also ranked No. 20 in the D1 Softball Top 25 and receiving votes in the ESPN/USA Softball Top 25.