Advertisement

Shockers Crack USA Today/NFCA Top 25 for First Time in Program History

WSU softball reaches Top 25.
WSU softball reaches Top 25.(KWCH)
By WSU release
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Release) - Wichita State softball’s record-breaking season continued Tuesday when it entered the USA Today/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll for the first time in school history.

The Shockers debuted at No. 25, receiving 61 votes. Wichita State was the first team out last week when it received 19 votes.Wichita State is off to its best start in program history at 28-5 and 11-1 in the American Athletic Conference. The Shockers are currently riding a nine-game win streak - a season best - and travels to No. 23 UCF this weekend for a pivotal series in the race for the conference championship.

Wichita State has a two-game lead on third place UCF, but the Shockers have the toughest portion of their schedule still ahead.According to the American Athletic Conference, this weekend’s series between Wichita State and UCF will be the first AAC series to feature two league teams ranked in the Top 25.Wichita State is also ranked No. 20 in the D1 Softball Top 25 and receiving votes in the ESPN/USA Softball Top 25.

Most Read

Statewide Silver Alert for Kenneth Gatlin, reported missing from Pratt.
Statewide Silver Alert canceled, Pratt man found deceased
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid faces DWI charge in crash that critically injured 5-year-old girl
The 2020-21 school year was supposed to be Peyton Cole's first year in the classroom. Instead,...
Wichita teacher spends first year recovering from effects of COVID-19
NCAA
NCAA issues statement on transgender athletes, future tournaments

Latest News

Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School announced on Tuesday (4/13/21) that Steve Eck will be...
Kapaun Mt. Carmel hires bew boys basketball head coach
NCAA
NCAA issues statement on transgender athletes, future tournaments
Courtesy of Hutchinson Community College
Hutchinson CC head basketball coach to leave after NJCAA Tournament
Thousands of fans turn out to watch Wichita State in Riverfront debut
Thousands of fans turn out to watch Wichita State in Riverfront debut