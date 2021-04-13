Advertisement

Textron Aviation Defense awarded $95 million contract

The U.S. Navy operates the T-6B, T-6 Texan aircraft worked on by Textron Aviation Defense in...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A piece of good news for the local aviation industry comes with confirmation of a large contract for Textron Aviation. The company said Textron Aviation Defense has been awarded an approximate $95 million contract “to provide engineering services and program management in support of the Department of Defense’s fleet of more than 750 Beechcraft T-6 Texan II aircraft.”

Highlights of the contract include 100 percent of the associated work happening in Wichita. A spokesperson for Textron Aviation said the contract potentially expands the requirement for engineering support and ‘enables the U.S. government to align the aircraft’s capabilities to their emerging warfighter training needs.”

“The contract amplifies the work Textron Aviation Defense has been performing for the U.S. government and is actually Phase Two of what is called a Sustaining Engineering and Program Management (SEPM) contract,” the company spokesperson explained.

The first phase was for four years and more than $60 million. The second phase, which is what was announced Tuesday (April 13) for a little more than $95 million, is for six years.

“Since 2000, every fixed-wing aviator in the (Department of Defense) has trained in the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II,” the Textron Aviation spokesperson said. “To date, the global fleet of nearly 1,000 Beechcraft T-6 Texan II aircraft has surpassed 4.4 million flight hours. “Twelve nations and two NATO flight schools operate the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II.”

