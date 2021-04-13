Advertisement

Weather stays tame on Tuesday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly start to our Tuesday and the remainder of the day...
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly start to our Tuesday and the remainder of the day will follow suit. Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s or 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

Our weather remains quiet on Wednesday, but it will be even cooler with highs in the middle to upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. While a stray shower is possible today and/or tomorrow, the next big weather maker will not arrive until Thursday.

Rain is a safe bet between Thursday afternoon and Saturday morning. While healthy rainfall totals are expected, possibly one to two inches, severe storms are not in the forecast. Farther west where the air will be much colder, both rain and snow are possible, though it is too early to talk about accumulation.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: More clouds than sun. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 61.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. High: 60.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 39.

Thu: High: 58. Low: 42. Cloudy, chance of rain late.

Fri: High: 47. Low: 39. Morning showers, then a steady rain.

Sat: High: 54. Low: 35. Showers early, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 59. Low: 40. Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 68. Low: 43. Partly cloudy, warmer.

