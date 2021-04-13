Wichita Fire crews extinguish south Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire crews worked to put out a house fire in south Wichita Tuesday morning.

Crews will continue to monitor the fire in the 3500 block of Sunnybrook.

An unhoused person had been staying in the home for the past few days. He was not at the house when the fire started.

“All my stuff was in there. My GED studies I’ve had, my books, everything gone,” Terrick Douglas said.

Crews said the wind was a factor in battling the fire. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

No one was injured in the fire.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.