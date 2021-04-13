Advertisement

Woman seriously hurt in NE Wichita shooting

A woman was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon after she was shot in the leg in northeast Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman suffered serious injuries Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in northeast Wichita.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers in the area of 25th and Spruce heard 6 to 10 gunshots. Around that same time, someone called 911 to report a woman had been shot.

Police said there was a disturbance near 27th and Spruce involving a group of about 15 to 20 people. During that disturbance, someone got out a gun and fired. A woman was shot in the leg. Her injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are interviewing witnesses, but a suspect has not been identified at this time.

