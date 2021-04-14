Advertisement

4You: Wichita volunteer gets national recognition, former Miss Kansas sings National Anthem at Riverfront Stadium

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories for Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

A Wichita volunteer receives national recognition for his community service efforts. Paul Attwater of Morgan Stanley in Wichita was named one of two recipients of the Community Service Leadership Award for 2021. Attwater created a 24-year-long summer partnership between the firm he works for and youth entrepreneurs to teach students about saving and investing, as well as presentation skills. Attwater volunteered to provide leadership for the Boy Scouts of America Annual Awareness Campaign for which he is the chairman. Attwater hopes to raise $50,000 per year for the awareness camp. He’s achieved 40 percent of his goal. The other recipient of the national award is from South Carolina.

Paul Attwater’s wife, Kim Dugger Attwater, Miss Kansas 1990, sang the National Anthem for the first game at Wichita’s new Riverfront Stadium. Attwater sang ahead of the Wichita State University baseball game against Houston. The MLB-affiliated Wichita Wind Surge start play in their home stadium on May 11.

