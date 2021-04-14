9 years now gone by since tornado tore apart Oaklawn neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday marks nine years to the day that a tornado forever changed a Segwick County community. On the night of April 14, 2012, an EF3 tornado ripped through the Pinaire Mobile Home Park in Oaklawn.

That night, a violent storm produced 43 tornadoes and caused about $283 million in damage. Remarkably, nobody was killed. Four years ago, Eyewitness News spoke with people in Oaklawn who experienced the tornado.

“It was kind of freaky, because my uncle was holding the door down as the tornado went over,” remembered 12-year-old Jack Tayrien. “It was pretty scary.”

Tayrien remembered that when the door opened, he could see a shed turned over. He remembered walking through the neighborhood and seeing the destruction.

When Eyewitness News caught up with Tayrien and others in the Pinaire neighborhood in 2017, there was hope for the future with reconstruction providing a fresh start for many.

