Advertisement

Angels fan from Maize has unforgettable experience at Kaufman Stadium

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A trip to Kaufman Stadium Monday night (April 12) ended in an unforgettable experience for a Los Angeles Angels fan from Maize.

Eight-year-old Jax Pedigo put on his Mike Trout jersey and made the trip with his family to watch his favorite team play the Royals. Jax and his family were sitting in the front row behind centerfield, right behind Mike Trout, widely considered the most talented player in the MLB.

Video captured by Jax’s mom shows Trout run over to Jax and toss him a baseball before the first inning. After the final pitch in the ninth inning, Trout walked over to Jax and gave him his batting gloves. Jax’s dad said it’s an experience the family will never forget.

“Jax was so nervous, excited (that) he missed the ball. It was ever exciting. That alone made the night for us,” Jason Pedigo said.

Jax’s interaction with Trout made national headlines. Jason Pedgo said Jax brought the batting gloves from Trout to his own baseball practice and all of Jax’s teammates got to try them on and be part of the experience.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statewide Silver Alert for Kenneth Gatlin, reported missing from Pratt.
Statewide Silver Alert canceled, Pratt man found deceased
The 2020-21 school year was supposed to be Peyton Cole's first year in the classroom. Instead,...
Wichita teacher spends first year recovering from effects of COVID-19
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid faces DWI charge in crash that critically injured 5-year-old girl

Latest News

Jax Pedigo meets Mike Trout
Mike Trout gives ball, batting gloves to Angels fan from Maize
Art Goebel
Detectives looking for help in 2017 cold-case murder of family man, Vietnam veteran
Brazilian variant identified in Sedgwick County
Brazilian variant of COVID-19 identified in Sedgwick County
COVID-19 vaccine in rural communities
J&J-vaccine pause impacts isolated communities