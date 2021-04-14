Angels fan from Maize has unforgettable experience at Kaufman Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A trip to Kaufman Stadium Monday night (April 12) ended in an unforgettable experience for a Los Angeles Angels fan from Maize.

Eight-year-old Jax Pedigo put on his Mike Trout jersey and made the trip with his family to watch his favorite team play the Royals. Jax and his family were sitting in the front row behind centerfield, right behind Mike Trout, widely considered the most talented player in the MLB.

Video captured by Jax’s mom shows Trout run over to Jax and toss him a baseball before the first inning. After the final pitch in the ninth inning, Trout walked over to Jax and gave him his batting gloves. Jax’s dad said it’s an experience the family will never forget.

“Jax was so nervous, excited (that) he missed the ball. It was ever exciting. That alone made the night for us,” Jason Pedigo said.

Jax’s interaction with Trout made national headlines. Jason Pedgo said Jax brought the batting gloves from Trout to his own baseball practice and all of Jax’s teammates got to try them on and be part of the experience.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.