Building You: Sedgwick County hiring, paying more for detention deputies

By Lily Wu
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is trying to fill nearly 100 job openings at the jail.

Last Wednesday, the Sedgwick County Commission voted to increase the pay to $18.96 per hour for a detention deputy.

“Detention deputies serve a absolute service for this community. If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know what we would do,” said Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter.

In 2019, Ethan Scott became a detention deputy. He hopes to one day become a patrol officer.

“You learn how to communicate with people, the right way. You learn to be patient with people, co-workers and inmates,” said Scott.

Sheriff Easter is hiring for 98 positions right now. To qualify, you must meet the following criteria for a detention deputy position:

  • Earned a high school diploma or GED
  • Must be at least 18 years of age
  • Have a valid Kansas driver’s license
  • Have no record of criminal conviction, diversion, or expungement of any felony or crime of dishonesty, or the equivalent under the uniform code of military justice

“We’re looking for folks that absolutely want to serve, that have leadership abilities, that have dedication, that have a good attitude, and that also possess integrity and ethics. That’s very important in this career field,” said Sheriff Easter.

To learn more about the the job opening or to apply, click here.

