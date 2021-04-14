Advertisement

Chilly and gray Wednesday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our weather remains quiet on Wednesday.
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our weather remains quiet on Wednesday.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our weather remains quiet on Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies during the morning will eventually turn mostly cloudy this afternoon as highs climb into the lower 60s.

Our next weather maker moves into the state on Thursday. Cloudy and dry conditions during the morning will turn wet during the afternoon and evening as rain spreads east to west across the state.

As much colder air arrives on Friday, the rain will mix with and change over to snow across western Kansas. Accumulation looks likely northwest of a Garden City to Hays line where several inches of snow is possible. The rain/snow line may move as far east as I-135, but accumulation looks unlikely in Salina and Wichita, though some slushy accumulation is possible in places like Russell, Hutch and Great Bend.

Any rain or snow will rapidly exit Friday night into early Saturday morning leaving us dry, but chilly this weekend. Warmer weather will return to the state early next week as highs rebound into 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 62.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 41.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, chance of rain late. Wind: E 5-15. High: 56.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; rain showers likely. Wind: E 10-15. Low: 44.

Fri: High: 47. Low: 39. Morning showers, then a steady rain.

Sat: High: 52. Low: 35. Cloudy.

Sun: High: 59. Low: 38. Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 68. Low: 40. Partly cloudy, warmer.

Tue: High: 55. Low: 37. Showers early; clearing, breezy and cooler.

