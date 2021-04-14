Advertisement

Domino’s tests pizza delivery via robot

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some people will soon be getting their pizza delivered by a robot.

This week, Domino’s is rolling out a robot-car delivery service to select customers in Houston.

Customers can get texts and updates on the car’s location.

Once the car arrives, the customer enters a code on a touchscreen, and the car doors open up, revealing a pizza.

There’s no word on when the service might expand, but Domino’s senior vice president and chief innovation officer said it will help them better improve robot deliveries.

Domino’s isn’t the first pizza chain to play around with this technology.

In 2018, Pizza Hut announced it was working with Toyota to release a fully autonomous delivery vehicle.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2020-21 school year was supposed to be Peyton Cole's first year in the classroom. Instead,...
Wichita teacher spends first year recovering from effects of COVID-19
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Coronavirus in Kansas
Brazilian variant of COVID-19 identified in Sedgwick County
A woman was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon after she was shot in the leg in northeast...
Woman seriously hurt in NE Wichita shooting
Christopher McIntyre, 47, an inmate with terminal cancer was freed from a Kansas prison after...
Inmate battling terminal cancer freed from Kansas prison

Latest News

The officer involved in the shooting and the police chief have resigned after the death of...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota shooting charging decision awaited, protests go on
Given ongoing international quarantine rules, capacity limits, complicated testing requirements...
COVID safety rules may limit your trip — even if you’re vaccinated
Americans may be anxious to travel. But, if you plan to take a trip, experts say travel...
Is travel insurance right for you?
On Feb. 4, a 5-year-old girl was critically injured in a crash caused by former Kansas City...
Girl injured in crash involving Britt Reid released from hospital
In this photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Iranian President Hassan...
Iran supreme leader: Vienna nuclear deal offers ‘not worth looking at’