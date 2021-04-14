Advertisement

Girl injured in crash involving Britt Reid released from hospital

On Feb. 4, a 5-year-old girl was critically injured in a crash caused by former Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid.
On Feb. 4, a 5-year-old girl was critically injured in a crash caused by former Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid.(GoFundMe)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The five-year-old girl injured in a crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is out of the hospital.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the girl, she is now at home recovering. Medical records showed the child suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas in the crash.

“We hope that her being in a familiar place will help her remember things. She is doing physical therapy but as of right now she still cannot walk, talk or eat like a normal 5 year old. Thank you everyone for your continued support,” reads the latest post to the page.

On Monday, the Jackson County Prosecutor in Missouri charged Reid with driving while intoxicated and causing the crash near Arrowhead Stadium. At the time, Reid told officers he had two to three drinks and was taking Adderall. His blood alcohol concentration was .113, over the .08 legal limit.

