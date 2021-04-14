Advertisement

Kansas assisting cities with high utility costs

State legislators are trying to help cities with extraordinary utility costs after the extreme February weather.(KWCH)
By Amy Lanski
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State officials are trying to help cities with extraordinary utility costs after the February cold snap. Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers said the state is funneling more money into the extraordinary loan program and economic recovery loans.

He said the Kansas legislature just passed a bill to move about $20 million of those funds to businesses and school districts. He said the applications for those funds have totaled more than $60 million dollars. His office and legislators are also encouraging the governor and attorney general to investigate if there was price gouging.

“It is really going to affect economic development for them (cities), future growth, and ability to maintain status as a city. Our Kansas residents really deserve a thorough investigation, so we hope the AG steps up and gets that done as soon as we can,” said Rogers.

Rogers said his office is aware that some cities are suing, but since those lawsuits will take time, he hopes to offer some initial relief.

