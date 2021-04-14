Kansas reports 601 new COVID-19 cases since Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state of Kansas reported 601 new COVID-19 cases since Monday.

The state also reported 14 new deaths and 39 hospitalizations since Monday.

35% of Kansans have at least received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state.

The state launched a new dataset that shows the percentage of doses individual providers have administered from the doses they’ve received.

According to the dashboard, Sedgwick County has administered 74% of the 216,426 doses they have received.

