KDHE issues air quality health advisory for southern Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health has issued an air quality health advisory for southern Kansas.

The department said prescribed burns in the Flint Hills yesterday contributed to elevated air pollutant levels. Additional burns will also be done today.

The air quality index will likely range from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups, and could even be unhealthy in some areas until Thursday.

“The most significant impacts will occur during the evening, overnight and mornings hours,” a KDHE release read.

Prescribed burns help preserve the tallgrass prairie, control invasive species and provide better forage for cattle.

Check the current air quality and AQI here.

