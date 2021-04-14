Koch Industries earns EPA award for energy management

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In recognition of work it describes as “(creating) everyday essentials that help people improve their lives while working to use fewer resources,” Koch Industries announced that it’s earned the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award. The company, headquartered in Wichita, said this is the second time it’s been recognized since becoming an ENERGY STAR partner in January 2015.

“The award recognizes organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through energy efficiency, and is the highest honor jointly bestowed by the EPA and United States Department of Energy,” Koch Industries explained in a news release.

Since becoming an ENERGEY STAR Partner, Koch Industries said it’s “maintained a high level of performance, improving energy in its businesses by as much as 1.5 percent.” As a result of its energy-management efforts, the company said it received plant certifications in the top 25 percent of energy efficiency in refining, fertilizer and pulp industries. Koch said it’s demonstration of leadership includes activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At Koch, we continually innovate and transform our operations to make essential products using fewer resources, minimizing waste and reducing energy intensity in the process. Our recognition as ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 2021 is a testament to Koch employees’ commitment to stewardship and innovation that makes people’s lives better,” said Sheryl Corrigan, director of environmental, health and safety at Koch Industries. “For decades, Koch companies have spent billions of dollars and employees have devoted countless hours to constantly improve our energy efficiency. We will continue to seek new and innovative ways to promote stewardship through new technologies, processes and partnerships.”

