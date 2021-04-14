Advertisement

Police: 1 mom threatens another with gun at school drop-off

(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Anyone who has ever negotiated the line of vehicles at a school drop-off zone knows how frustrating the daily process can be. But police say one mom took matters too far when she used a gun to threaten another mother in a Kansas City, Kansas, school drop-off line.

Television station KSHB says the incident happened Tuesday morning at Junction Elementary School.

Police say a mother was dropping off her children in the line when another car sped around her. Police say the mother got out of her car and confronted the other driver, who was also dropping off students. Police say the other woman then displayed a handgun and made threatening statements.

Officers arrested the woman a short time later.

