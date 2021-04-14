Advertisement

Rain and snow returning to Kansas

Accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday
Forecast snow amounts from Thursday night through Friday.
Forecast snow amounts from Thursday night through Friday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain and snow will return to Kansas as a powerful storm system arrives Thursday and continues into Friday.

Look for mainly cloudy skies to start the day Thursday with drizzle and rain showers developing over western Kansas during the morning. This activity will move into central Kansas by the evening.

Temperatures will be cooler with highs only in the 40s over western Kansas with 50s for central and eastern portions of the state.

Rain is likely statewide Thursday night, and it will change to snow over portions of western and northern Kansas with accumulation likely by Friday morning.

Watch for slick road conditions especially over northwest Kansas during this time.

The snow will begin to mix with rain later Friday as temperatures climb above freezing over western and northern Kansas. Meanwhile, a chilly rain will continue throughout the day for central Kansas, including Wichita.

Highest snow amounts will fall in northwest Kansas with 3 to 5 inches possible around Goodland and Colby with lighter amounts the farther southeast you go.

Rain amounts of a half-inch to one inch are likely for most of the state with some locally higher amounts possible.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Turning cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 58.

Tomorrow night: Rain likely. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 44.

Fri: High: 47 Rain.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 38 Cloudy and a bit breezy.

Sun: High: 59 Low: 33 Turning mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 68 Low: 38 Becoming partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 57 Low: 40 Rain showers early, then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 60 Low: 35 Increasing clouds.

