Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy arrested for domestic violence

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy on Tuesday for aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, criminal threat and domestic violence criminal damage to property.

The charges stem from an incident involving an intimate partner of the deputy with whom he shares a residence.

Following the arrest, Deputy Brooks was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigation. Brooks has been employed by the sheriff’s office for 8 years.

In addition to the criminal case, the Professional Standards Unit of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is also conducting an investigation.

