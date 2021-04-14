Advertisement

Texas police officer shot multiple times during traffic stop

The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles southwest of...
The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLESON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas police officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop and police are searching for suspects.

The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas.

Police say the officer was taken to a Fort Worth hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

The shooting is at least the fourth involving a Texas law enforcement officer in recent weeks, including last month’s fatal shooting of a Texas state trooper during a traffic stop near Mexia, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2020-21 school year was supposed to be Peyton Cole's first year in the classroom. Instead,...
Wichita teacher spends first year recovering from effects of COVID-19
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Coronavirus in Kansas
Brazilian variant of COVID-19 identified in Sedgwick County
A woman was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon after she was shot in the leg in northeast...
Woman seriously hurt in NE Wichita shooting
Christopher McIntyre, 47, an inmate with terminal cancer was freed from a Kansas prison after...
Inmate battling terminal cancer freed from Kansas prison

Latest News

A boat is seen capsized in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Coast Guard is responding.
6 rescued, search on for others after boat capsizes south of Louisiana
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station...
White House: Jill Biden arrives for medical ‘procedure’
President Joe Biden meets with members of the Congressional Black Caucus in the Oval Office in...
Biden says pause on Johnson & Johnson shots shows government putting safety first
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, armed soldiers stand guard in the motorcade for...
US coordinates Afghanistan pullout with NATO withdrawal