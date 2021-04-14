Advertisement

Wichita State to host TBT regional at Charles Koch Arena

The Wichita Aftershocks, Wichita State’ alumni basketball team, will headline the 16-team regional at Charles Koch Arena July 16-20.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita will serve as regional site for The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event televised live on ESPN, for 2021.

The Wichita Aftershocks, Wichita State’ alumni basketball team, will headline the 16-team regional at Charles Koch Arena July 16-20.

Wichita was going to host a regional in 2020, but the tournament was moved to a bubble in Columbus, Ohio.

Wichita hosted TBT in 2019, breaking the tournament’s attendance records for four days straight.

“Our fans, as usual, set the standard for excitement and support when we broke TBT attendance records in front of a national television audience on ESPN,” Wichita State men’s basketball head coach Isaac Brown said in a release.

So far, the Aftershocks will include, Conner Frankamp, Rashard Kelly, Markis McDuffie, and Samaje Haynes-Jones. Zach Bush and JR Simon will be the co-general managers of the team.

“Playing for the AfterShocks in 2019 and getting to relive my time at Wichita State was an incredibly special opportunity,” Kelly said in a release. “I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the best fans in college basketball again this summer.”

Tickets are available through the Shocker Ticket Office online or on the phone, (316) 978-3267.

