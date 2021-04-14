Woman killed, man critically injured in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman died and a man was critically injured in an early Wednesday morning in a crash near Augusta.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said at 12:27 a.m., emergency crews responded to the 9300 block of SW Haverhill Road, east of Augusta, for a vehicle that had rolled over.

On the scene, sheriff’s deputies and EMS found a single vehicle, on its top, with two people still inside.

It was determined that the car left the road for an unknown reason and struck a metal culvert pipe. The driver, a 39-year-old man from El Dorado, was taken by air to a Wichita area hospital with critical injuries. The passenger, a 35-year-old woman from El Dorado, died at the scene.

