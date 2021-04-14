Advertisement

WPD receives awards from ATF for in-depth investigation into shootings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Members of the Wichita Police Department received awards Tuesday (April 14) from the AFT for an in-depth investigation that led to the arrest of a serial shooter last year. Staff at the Wichita Crime Gun Intelligence Center used National Integrated Ballistic Information Network Technology, or NIBIN, to tie a suspect to multiple shootings around Wichita and Sedgwick County.

On Tuesday, the man behind the shootings, Isaac Pile, pled guilty to four counts of aggravated battery.

“One of the biggest parts of this is our success that we’re having in solving gun crimes,” Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said. “People want to know, what’s the strategy behind reducing violence? At the center of our strategy is the NIBIN program to identify guns being used in crimes, get those guns off the street and hold offenders accountable.”

