Budweiser offering free beer to vaccinated customers

(KWCH) - As the push continues for more Amercians to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Budweiser is offering free beer to anyone who’s been vaccinated.

The beer manufacturer says it’ll take care of your first round, if you’ve been vaccinated.

“We can’t wait to see our Buds. But when we do. Let’s do it safely.”

To redeem your free round through the “A Beer on Bud” promotion, register here.

