Advertisement

Budweiser offering free beer to vaccinated customers

FILE - In this Thursday, March 5, 2015 file photo, Budweiser beer cans at a concession stand at...
FILE - In this Thursday, March 5, 2015 file photo, Budweiser beer cans at a concession stand at McKechnie Field in Bradenton, Fl. USA. British-based brewer SABMiller accepted in principle Tuesday a 69 billion pound ($106 billion) takeover offer from Anheuser Busch InBev that will create the world's biggest beer company and bring together top U.S. brands Budweiser and Miller Genuine Draft.(WTVG)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWCH) - As the push continues for more Amercians to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Budweiser is offering free beer to anyone who’s been vaccinated.

The beer manufacturer says it’ll take care of your first round, if you’ve been vaccinated.

“We can’t wait to see our Buds. But when we do. Let’s do it safely.”

To redeem your free round through the “A Beer on Bud” promotion, register here.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested Dep. Tyler Brooks with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday...
Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy arrested for domestic violence
KWCH Car Crash generic
Woman killed, man critically injured in Butler County crash
Info. on Child Tax Credit
Checks to families eligible for child tax credit on track to go out in July
Forecast snow amounts from Thursday night through Friday.
Rain and snow returning to Kansas
Police: 1 mom threatens another with gun at school drop-off

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 6, 2021 file photo, Jacob Perea, 7, left, and Juan Perea, 9, hold...
Video shows Chicago teen wasn’t holding gun when shot by cop
Derek Chauvin, the former cop on trial in the death of George Floyd, said he will not testify...
Defense rests without Chauvin testimony at murder trial
Police are used to getting calls for help, but some of those calls go well beyond what we...
WPD officers give back, replace windows on woman’s home
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking