Advertisement

Disney cancels US cruise line sailings through June

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney Cruise Line is suspending all U.S. departures through June 2021 and European sailings through Oct. 9.

Disney said it’s working with American officials in “resuming operations.”

Customers impacted by the latest cancellations who paid for their reservation in full will be offered either cruise credit to be used for a future journey or a full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested Dep. Tyler Brooks with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday...
Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy arrested for domestic violence
KWCH Car Crash generic
Woman killed, man critically injured in Butler County crash
Info. on Child Tax Credit
Checks to families eligible for child tax credit on track to go out in July
Forecast snow amounts from Thursday night through Friday.
Rain and snow returning to Kansas
Police: 1 mom threatens another with gun at school drop-off

Latest News

On April 14, 2021, a jury convicted former Bushton, Kan. police chief Brian Treater of several...
Ex-police chief in central Kansas convicted in stalking case
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) during a House hearing on April 15, 2021.
Rep. Matt Gaetz dodges questions on Capitol Hill
Students returned to K-U's campus for the first day of class, they were welcomed by new...
Lawrence lifts limits as more KU students, staff get vaccine
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking
Two people are dead after an apparent shooting on Saturday night in Douglas County.
12-year-old Kansas City child fatally shot in Leavenworth