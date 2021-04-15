Advertisement

Divers to examine capsized lift boat off Louisiana coast

By Robb Hays
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT FOURCHON, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Divers have arrived to examine the lift boat that capsized off the coast of Port Fourchon, La., Tuesday, the United States Coast Guard confirmed.

USCG Petty Officer Carlos Galarza said private divers have been contracted to perform the mission.

Galarza said the first dive is planned for Thursday afternoon, depending on weather conditions. The lift boat capsized during a severe storm, with 19 people on board.

Six victims were safely rescued and one was found deceased.

The other 12 workers remain missing, Galarza said Thursday morning. Many family members of the missing have been calling for divers to search the vessel to see if any victims are trapped inside.

The Coast Guard said Wednesday it had already covered more than 1,440 square miles in its searching for the missing workers.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested Dep. Tyler Brooks with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday...
Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy arrested for domestic violence
KWCH Car Crash generic
Woman killed, man critically injured in Butler County crash
Info. on Child Tax Credit
Checks to families eligible for child tax credit on track to go out in July
Police: 1 mom threatens another with gun at school drop-off
Forecast snow amounts from Thursday night through Friday.
Rain and snow returning to Kansas

Latest News

At the beginning of the pandemic, many people became more sedentary, may have turned to food...
Study looks at weight gain during pandemic
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
LIVE: Capitol Police watchdog says force needs a ‘culture change’
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 6, 2021 file photo, Jacob Perea, 7, left, and Juan Perea, 9, hold...
Chicago mayor calls for calm before release of video showing officer fatally shooting 13-year-old
LIVE: President Biden's remarks on Russia sanctions
On April 14, 2021, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) were among a handful...
Marshall, Hawley oppose moving ahead with hate crimes bill