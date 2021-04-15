Advertisement

Does It Work? SALTED Smart Insoles

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Smart shoe insoles made by SALTED are supposed to help with comfort and overall health while you’re on your feet. The company claims their pressure sensor technology can measure a person’s body balance and weight distribution.

The smart shoe insoles sell for $199. Are they worth the investment? To put them to the test, we enlisted the help of Kurt Gibson, head PGA Pro at the Reflection Ridge Golf Club in northwest Wichita.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested Dep. Tyler Brooks with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday...
Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy arrested for domestic violence
The 2020-21 school year was supposed to be Peyton Cole's first year in the classroom. Instead,...
Wichita teacher spends first year recovering from effects of COVID-19
Coronavirus in Kansas
Brazilian variant of COVID-19 identified in Sedgwick County
A woman was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon after she was shot in the leg in northeast...
Woman seriously hurt in NE Wichita shooting
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive

Latest News

Does It Work
Does It Work? SALTED Smart Insoles
Haysville West MS
Haysville school district hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students
Campus High School in the Haysville school district
Haysville school district among first in area to bring COVID-19 vaccine to students
Empty classroom in Wichita Public Schools
State BOE wants governor to veto pair of bills