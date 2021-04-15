Does It Work? SALTED Smart Insoles

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Smart shoe insoles made by SALTED are supposed to help with comfort and overall health while you’re on your feet. The company claims their pressure sensor technology can measure a person’s body balance and weight distribution.

The smart shoe insoles sell for $199. Are they worth the investment? To put them to the test, we enlisted the help of Kurt Gibson, head PGA Pro at the Reflection Ridge Golf Club in northwest Wichita.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.